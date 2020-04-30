|
Leon R. Colgan, 93, of Irwin and Bethel Park, died peacefully Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was the wife of the late Raymond G. Colgan; daughter of the late John and Louise (Hoer) Reis; loving mother of Kathleen A. (late Robert) Sgro, Ellen (Ed) Keough, Barbara (Patrick) Riley, and the late John R. (Diana) Colgan; sister of Clare Pachavis; dear grandmother of Shannon, Daniel, Kathleen, Jack, and the late Raymond; great-grandmother of Breeanna, Braden, Colgan, and Delaney. Services were private by family. Burial was in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Bethel Park, were entrusted with the Colgan family arrangements. www.slaterfuneral.com.