Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15241
412-835-1860
Leon R. Colgan

Leon R. Colgan Obituary
Leon R. Colgan, 93, of Irwin and Bethel Park, died peacefully Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was the wife of the late Raymond G. Colgan; daughter of the late John and Louise (Hoer) Reis; loving mother of Kathleen A. (late Robert) Sgro, Ellen (Ed) Keough, Barbara (Patrick) Riley, and the late John R. (Diana) Colgan; sister of Clare Pachavis; dear grandmother of Shannon, Daniel, Kathleen, Jack, and the late Raymond; great-grandmother of Breeanna, Braden, Colgan, and Delaney. Services were private by family. Burial was in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Bethel Park, were entrusted with the Colgan family arrangements. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
