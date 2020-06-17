Leona F. Lasher
1951 - 2020
Leona F. "Lee" Lasher, 68, of Tarentum, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 14, 2020, at West Penn Hospital. She was born Aug. 28, 1951, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., to the late Thomas Couch and Audrey Rew Carl. Lee was a firm believer in God. She loved spending time with her family and friends, long car rides in the country, watching old movies, playing bingo and crossword puzzles, and arts and crafts. Survivors include her children, Anthony Lasher III, Tammy L. Dailey, Tina M. (Brian) Konopski and Thomas M. Lasher Sr.; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn (Steven) Lasher; and many friends that she considered sisters. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Anthony Lasher Jr.; and sister, Bernice Hedricks. Viewing will be held from 6 until time of service at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. The Rev. Dean Ward will officiate. Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
7243351234
