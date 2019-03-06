Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Leona L. Barkley-Cope, 81, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, in the Southpointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Greenville, S.C. Mrs. Barkley-Cope was born June 12, 1937, in Herminie, the daughter of the late Paul and Elizabeth Beddick Highberger. She was a member of the Mt. Joy Church of the Brethren for more than 50 years, and also taught Sunday School for many years. Leona retired from the Westmoreland County Office of the Aging after 25 years of service. She was a lifelong member of the Slovenian National Society (SNPJ). Leona is survived by her daughter, Wanda L. Domblesky and her husband, Bernard, of Greenville, S.C., by her son, Robert P. Cope and his wife, Connie, of Mt Pleasant; her grandchildren, Michelle Milburn and her husband, Jon, of Tennessee, Kristen Wintenberg and her husband, Robert, of Greenville, S.C., Ellen Jackson and her husband, Joshua, of Gansevoort, N.Y., and Natalie Cope and her fiance, Corey Smith, of Lancaster, Pa.; and by her seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother and sister, Paul H. Highberger and his wife, Thelma, of Greensburg, and Elizabeth Ward and her husband, Andrew, of The Villages, Fla., and by her one nephew and four nieces. In addition to her parents, Leona was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert H. Cope, her son, Ronald W. Cope, and by her second husband, Ira Barkley.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services for Leona will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Lee Smith officiating. Private interment will be in the Middle Presbyterian Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township.
To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
