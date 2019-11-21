|
Leona M. (Scavnicky) Marszalek, 95, of Wilmerding, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. She was born Jan. 5, 1924, in Braddock, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Slavkovsky) Scavnicky. She was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Church, Wilmerding, worked as a salesperson for Woolworth's, was a cafeteria worker at Westinghouse High School, Wilmerding, and was a docent at the Westinghouse Castle. Leona enjoyed crochet, painting, writing poetry, baking, playing the piano and guitar, walking in Wilmerding Park, and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John P. Marszalek; brothers, Joseph Schavinsky and Julius Scavnicky; and her sister, Helen Hornyak. She is survived by her children, Jack (Cheri) Marszalek, Jan (Larry) Ryan and Joyce (Pete) Bechtol; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Jude the Apostle Church. Interment will follow in Good Shepard Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to the at . The family would like to thank the staff at Walnut Ridge and Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 21, 2019