Leona M. Sullivan, 96, of Greensburg, died Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was born Jan. 12, 1924, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late William and Lenora Boyles Stittman. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, W. Robert Sullivan, and two sisters, June Wilson and Virginia Tyson. She was a member of the First United Church of Christ, Youngwood. Prior to retirement, she was a teacher's aide at Westmoreland Intermediate Unit 7. She is survived by a son, R. Casey Sullivan, of Murrysville; two daughters, Maureen (Bob) Krause, of Plymouth, Mich., and Holly Sullivan, of Lewes, Del.; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. There will be no public visitation or service. For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 16, 2020.