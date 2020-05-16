Leona M. Sullivan
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leona M. Sullivan, 96, of Greensburg, died Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was born Jan. 12, 1924, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late William and Lenora Boyles Stittman. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, W. Robert Sullivan, and two sisters, June Wilson and Virginia Tyson. She was a member of the First United Church of Christ, Youngwood. Prior to retirement, she was a teacher's aide at Westmoreland Intermediate Unit 7. She is survived by a son, R. Casey Sullivan, of Murrysville; two daughters, Maureen (Bob) Krause, of Plymouth, Mich., and Holly Sullivan, of Lewes, Del.; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. There will be no public visitation or service. For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248341421
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved