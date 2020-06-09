Leonard E. Anderson, 93, of Greensburg, died Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was born Nov. 4, 1926, in Boquet, son of the late Henry and Myrtle (Frye) Anderson. Leonard was also preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters. He retired from Westinghouse Air Brake after 42 years of service. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Delmont. His faith led him to become a lay minister for many years and he was always helping others. Leonard is survived by his beloved wife of 74 years, Anna Belle (Fink) Anderson; son, Randy (wife Gloria) Anderson; daughter, Debra (husband Scott) Rushbrook; and many nieces and nephews. There are no services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Many thanks for the prayers and support of Leonard's church family, the continuous loving care of the St. Anne Home staff, and to Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care through his final stage of life. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 301 E. Pittsburgh St., Delmont, PA 15626. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 9, 2020.