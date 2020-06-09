Leonard E. Anderson
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard E. Anderson, 93, of Greensburg, died Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was born Nov. 4, 1926, in Boquet, son of the late Henry and Myrtle (Frye) Anderson. Leonard was also preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters. He retired from Westinghouse Air Brake after 42 years of service. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Delmont. His faith led him to become a lay minister for many years and he was always helping others. Leonard is survived by his beloved wife of 74 years, Anna Belle (Fink) Anderson; son, Randy (wife Gloria) Anderson; daughter, Debra (husband Scott) Rushbrook; and many nieces and nephews. There are no services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Many thanks for the prayers and support of Leonard's church family, the continuous loving care of the St. Anne Home staff, and to Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care through his final stage of life. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 301 E. Pittsburgh St., Delmont, PA 15626. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
7247442721
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved