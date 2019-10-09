|
|
Leonard E. Zeglin, 82, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Born Nov. 15, 1936, he is the son of the late Frank and Mary Komperda Zeglin. Leonard was a second generation farmer, farming his family's dairy farm, which began in 1929. He is a former member of St. Stanislaus and St. Boniface and attended Holy Cross Church, Youngwood. Leonard is survived by his wife of 49 years, Grace Ondrako Zeglin, and the following children, son, Erin Zeglin, Jennifer Kirshner (James), Leann LaPresti (Craig), Alan Zeglin (Gretchen), Evelyn Seaman (William) and Brian Zeglin; grandchildren, Madison and Carson Kirshner, Galatea Zeglin, Anthony LaPresti and Olivia and Vivian Seaman, all of Mt. Pleasant; sister, Bernice Moore, of Latrobe; and numerous nieces and nephews. Leonard will be sadly missed by his children and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Mary Lynn, and brothers, Fred, Stanley, John, Chester, Paul, Walter and Edward, and sisters, Helen Robel and Louise Bilik.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. His funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Cross, with William C. McGuirk, as celebrant. Leonard will be laid to rest in St. Florian Catholic Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Frick Hospital for their care and hospitality.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019