Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wake
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Visitation Roman Catholic Church
Leonard J. Czekaj Obituary
Leonard J. "Swifty" Czekaj, 92, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital. He was born May 15, 1927, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Peter and Caroline Piwowar Czekaj. Known to many also as "Duz," he attended the former Ramsay High School. Swifty was an active athlete in his early life, playing in many amateur basketball and baseball leagues. He was employed at the former Modulus Corp. for many years and he later was employed in cemetery care at Visitation Catholic Cemetery and at Green Ridge Memorial Park. He was a Navy veteran, serving during World War II. He was a member of the Kosicuzko Club and the Polish Falcons, and an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also a member of Visitation Roman Catholic Church. He is survived by his children, Robin Czekaj and his wife, Kathy, of Plano, Texas, David Czekaj and his wife, Jean, of Beckley, W.Va., Jan Brooks and her husband, David, of Mt. Pleasant, Ruth Koch and her husband, Karl "Chip," of Plano, Texas, Michael Czekaj and his wife, Lindsay, of Mt. Pleasant, John Czekaj, of Plano, Texas, Gregory Czekaj and his wife, Carla, of State College, and Daniel Czekaj and his wife, Patty, of Chardon, Ohio; 24 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Swifty was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Helen J. Brodak Czekaj in 2016; his brothers, Joseph " Doodie," Frank "Smiles," Stanley "Jerry," Walter "Jake," Thomas "Buck," Louis "Archie" and Edward Czekaj; and his sisters, Helen Wisniewski, Sophie Demagall and Jean Etling.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where a blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass in Visitation Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant. Interment will follow in Visitation Cemetery. Graveside military honors will be conducted by Mt. Pleasant American Legion Honor Guard. A parish wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by the offering of the rosary by the Visitation Rosary Altar Society.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
