Leonard J. Geier Jr., 75, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. He was born March 5, 1945, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Leonard R. Sr. and Claire Margaret (Ziegler) Geier. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Overly Manufacturing. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg, and was an Air Force veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Louise (Schmidt) Geier. He is survived by his son, Joseph D. Geier and wife, Kristina Chesley, of Asheville, N.C.; his daughter, Mariclaire Geier and Mark Jeffers, of Atlanta, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Isabella, Odin, Sally, Alex, Tony, Caitlin and Hannah; his brother, Geoffrey Geier and wife, Cathy, of Greensburg; two sisters, Melissa Geier, of Jeannette, and Faith Benedict and husband, Michael, of Ft. Myers, Fla.; longtime friend, Barbara Artuso, of Ligonier; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 1011 Mt. Pleasant Road, Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park with military honors accorded by the VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg Honor Guard. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. www.bachafh.com
