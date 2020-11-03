1/1
Leonard J. Geier Jr.
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard J. Geier Jr., 75, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. He was born March 5, 1945, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Leonard R. Sr. and Claire Margaret (Ziegler) Geier. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Overly Manufacturing. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg, and was an Air Force veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Louise (Schmidt) Geier. He is survived by his son, Joseph D. Geier and wife, Kristina Chesley, of Asheville, N.C.; his daughter, Mariclaire Geier and Mark Jeffers, of Atlanta, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Isabella, Odin, Sally, Alex, Tony, Caitlin and Hannah; his brother, Geoffrey Geier and wife, Cathy, of Greensburg; two sisters, Melissa Geier, of Jeannette, and Faith Benedict and husband, Michael, of Ft. Myers, Fla.; longtime friend, Barbara Artuso, of Ligonier; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 1011 Mt. Pleasant Road, Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park with military honors accorded by the VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg Honor Guard. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved