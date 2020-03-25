|
Leonard J. Huska, 83, of Hyde Park, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, in The Orchards of Saxonburg. A son of the late Stephan L. Huska and Teresa E. (Fazekas) Huska, he was born Dec. 29, 1936, in Hyde Park. In 1955, Leonard graduated from Leechburg Area High School, where he sang in the choir. He had been employed by the Hyde Park Foundry as a molder for 17 years although he retired from Allegheny Ludlum in Bagdad after 27 years as an operator of the water waste treatment plant in 1999. Leonard was of the Catholic faith. His memberships included the Hyde Park Volunteer Fire Co., the Parks Township Slovak Club and the Fryburg Sportsman's Club. Leonard had a heart of gold and helped anyone in need. He wasn't afraid to voice his opinion and was proud of his Slovak heritage. His leisure activities and favorite pastimes involved watching his grandson play football for Ford City and Slippery Rock, being an avid Steelers, Pitt and Kiski Area football fan, playing the harmonica, telling jokes, hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, stamp and coin collecting. Most of his retirement time was spent at his camp in Forest County. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Marian L. (Hansen) Huska, of Hyde Park; two sons, Kevin Huska, of North Apollo, Daniel Huska (Dana), of Natrona Heights; two grandchildren, Shawna Talmage Varatto, of Allegheny Township, and Andrew Huska, of Sharpsville; two brothers, Ben Huska, of Rural Valley, and Paul Huska, of Hyde Park; two sisters, Julia Dosch, of Hyde Park, and Sylvia Oswald (Richard), of Wheeling, W.Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Roberta Huska; and a brother, Stephan "Lutz" Huska. The CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, (724-842-1051), is assisting the Huska family with all private funeral arrangements. Condolences to the Huska family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.