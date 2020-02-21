|
Leonard Salac, 77, of Lake Jovita, Fla., formerly of Shaler Township, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, while struggling with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard E. Salac Sr., and mother, Josephine Shultz Salac. He was the beloved husband of Judith A. Salac; father of Kurt (Mary Lynn) Salac and Leeanne (Donald) Carcia; grandfather of Kurt and Maura Salac and Jessica and Zachary Carcia; brother of Gerald (Jan), Vaughen (Terri), Erich (Cindy) and Gregory (Debra) Salac and Linda (Buddy) Opperman. Leonard served for 21 years with the Pittsburgh Police Department. Upon retirement, Leonard owned and managed Salac's Tavern, a well-known establishment in the Lawrenceville section of Pittsburgh for 23 years. In 2014, Leonard and his wife, Judy, permanently retired to Lake Jovita in Dade City, Fla. Leonard was a much-loved and respected fellow whose presence filled any room he entered. He loved to tell and to listen to the stories of his own life and the lives of all around him. He and Judy had many, many good friends with whom they enjoyed socializing in their Lake Jovita Community. Leonard will be greatly missed by all. While there will be no formal viewing or burial service, a memorial celebration of Leonard's Life will be held at the Lake Jovita Golf and Country Club at a date to be announced. Leonard believed strongly in the mission of St. Jude's Hospital for Children and its goal of curing childhood cancer. If you wish to donate in memory of Lenny, St. Jude's would be a fine recipient.