Leonard V. Ridilla Sr., 88, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Nov. 6, 1931, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Joseph W. Ridilla Sr. and Rose F. (Capp) Ridilla. Leonard was a devout Catholic who attended Mass daily. A lifelong member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe, he was a longtime Eucharistic minister and member of the collection counting committee. He served for many years on pastoral council and the finance committee, having been a past chairman of both groups. He was a member and past president of the Holy Name Society, and a member of the Catholic Men's Group, Holy Family Seniors (Silver Threads) and the St. Rose Seniors. For many years, Leonard was active with the St. Vincent DePaul Society, serving as past president and treasurer of the St. Vincent DePaul store and president of the Holy Family St. Vincent DePaul Society. He also was instrumental in acquiring the lot for the new store and assisting in its construction. A longtime member of the Knights of Columbus, he was a past grand knight of Council 940, Latrobe, and a member of the St. Vincent Assembly No. 918 of the fourth degree. As a fourth degree knight, he was active in the Color Corps for many of the Knights' events. Leonard was employed by his father, Joseph W. Ridilla & Sons, prior to his employment at Teledyne-Vasco in 1963, where he retired from after 31 years of service. He was a past president of the Vasco Federal Credit Union for more than 20 years and was instrumental in building the credit union's office building. A veteran of the Army, he attained the rank of sergeant and also served in the National Guard. He was an avid wood worker and built five Conestoga wagons, made hobby horses for all eight grandchildren and other wooden projects for his grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Europe, especially to religious shrines in Europe, and as a member of the Appalachian Wagon Train, he traveled with them for many years. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Elaine R. Ridilla; and six brothers, Edward J. Sr., Vincent, Francis "Frank," James A. and Joseph W. Jr. and Paul R. Ridilla. Leonard is survived by his wife, Mary A. (Bridge) Ridilla, of Latrobe; three sons, Leonard V. Ridilla Jr., MD, and his wife, Julie, of Haddonfield, N.J., David J. Ridilla and his wife, Karen, of Latrobe, and Craig A. Ridilla and his wife, Lori, of Latrobe; one daughter, Kathleen R. Ridilla, of Pittsburgh; eight grandchildren, Vincent Ridilla, Leonard Ridilla III, Helaine Ridilla, Brianna Donahue and her husband, Dan, Adam Ridilla and his wife, Amber, Maria Ridilla, Samuel Ridilla and Rachel Ridilla; two great-grandchildren, Hudson and Carter Donahue; and he is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Being mindful of the current guidelines and safety precautions with regard to the ongoing medical crisis, there will be no public visitations or services. Private entombment will be at the Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum at St. Vincent Cemetery. Leonard's funeral Mass will be live streamed via the internet at 10 a.m. Thursday at https://livestream.com/accounts/7242207/ridillafuneral and will be archived and made available on the funeral home Facebook page Thursday evening. Leonard's life will be celebrated at a later date with a memorial Mass for family and friends, details of which will be announced. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. The family requests no flowers and suggests that memorial contributions be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To sign online guestbook, send condolences or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.