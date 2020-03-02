Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Services
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
New Life Presbyterian Church
326 Raymaley Rd
Harrison City, PA
View Map

Leonora H. Kepple


1929 - 2020
Leonora H. Kepple Obituary
Leonora Hazel Kepple, 90, of New Alexandria, was taken to her heavenly home Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Bob; and by her brother, James Pierce. Leonora was born in 1929 in New Alexandria to James and Hazel Pierce. She and Bob had four children, Robert (Martha), Daniel (Debbie), Fred (Ruth Ann), and Amy (Kimo) Turner. She had six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Leonora was an active church member at New Life Presbyterian Church in Harrison City. For many years, she taught Sunday school, women's groups, and vacation Bible school. In addition to her busy life as a farmer's wife, her many interests included baking, reading, gardening, and knitting. She organized libraries in churches and Christian schools and taught many women and children the skill of Scripture memorization. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at New Life Presbyterian Church, 326 Raymaley Rd., Harrison City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators, P.O. Box 628200, Orlando, FL 32862, or Mission Aviation Fellowship, P.O. Box 47, Nampa, ID 83653. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
