McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
(724) 694-2789
Leora R. Mulnix


1964 - 09 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leora R. Mulnix Obituary
Leora Renee Harman Mulnix, 54, of Latrobe, died Monday, April 15, 2019, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Greensburg. She was born Sept. 6, 1964, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Allen J. and Charmaine Kregar Harman. She is survived by three sons, Steven Shafer (Christina), of North Carolina, Zackary Shafer (Megan), of Bolivar, and Noah Shafer, who still lived at home with his and her dog, "Baby Girl", in Latrobe; four beautiful grandchildren whom she loved and adored; two brothers, George Harman (Pam), of Stahlstown, and O.J. Harman (Ginger), of West Virginia; two sisters, Beverly McClain (Rande), of Stahlstown, and Toni Ulery, of Acme; former husband, Mark Shafer, of Latrobe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no public viewing or service. McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 17, 2019
