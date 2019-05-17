Home

Leroy Walker
Leroy Walker Obituary
Leroy Walker, 90, of Jeannette, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 15, 1928, in Vandergrift, a son of the late Harold and Helen Blackson Walker. Prior to his retirement, Leroy was employed by the City of Jeannette. He was a veteran of World War II, having served with the Navy. Leroy was a member of the Lifespring Christian Church, in Greensburg. In addition to his parents, Leroy was predeceased by his wife, Irene Ricci Walker, in 1999; and a sister, Margaret Andrews. He is survived by two sisters, Helen Skelton and husband, Donald, of Sandusky, Ohio, and Esther Taylor, of Youngstown, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Dale Adams officiating. Entombment will take place in the Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lifespring Christian Church, 314 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 17 to May 18, 2019
