Leslie was a lifelong friend and one of the best people I ever knew. Words cannot express the sadness that I feel at her passing. Leslie's joy and enthusiasm were infectious. Our world may be a bit darker, but the heavens just got a little brighter. She will be greatly missed by all those who were blessed to call her a friend. My most sincere and deepest sympathies to her family (also some of the best people I ever knew), whom she greatly adored. May God's peace and comfort be with all of you.

Mark Vigna