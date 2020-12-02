1/1
Leslie A. Paat
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie Ann (Sober) Paat, 44, of Forest Hills, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, from metastatic breast cancer. Leslie was a devoted mom, a loving daughter and sister, and a doting aunt. She was a sweet friend; a person of faith; a kind soul; a compassionate stranger; a thoughtful co-worker; as well as a respected professional. A meticulous planner; a radiant presence; and a pretty darn snappy dresser. She was a talented vocalist in the church choir; an awesome gift-giver; a diligent gingerbread cookie maker; and a founding member of the "Books And Broads" reading club. Leslie was a profoundly brave woman, a battle-tested fighter, and the toughest person her adoring, heartbroken family will ever know. She is survived by her son, Elliott; mother and father, Mary Ellen and Bud Sober; sister, Raeann Horgas (Jay); brothers, Matt Sober and Michael Sober (Kara); nephew and nieces, Marek, Anne, and Charlotte; Elliott's father, Matthew Paat; and Elliott's grandparents, Dr. Florante and Gwendolyn Paat. Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at WOLFE MEMORIAL LLC., Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Bede Church of St. Mary Magdalene Parish, followed by interment in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Leslie's memory to The Children's Institute of Pittsburgh, Institutional Advancement Department,1405 Shady Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217-1350, www.amazingkids.org, where Leslie dedicated her entire two-decade career to healing, teaching, and empowering children. You can also honor her spirit by doing something kind for someone in need.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Bede Church of St. Mary Magdalene Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
412-731-5001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wolfe Memorial, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 1, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Kathleen
December 1, 2020
Leslie was a lifelong friend and one of the best people I ever knew. Words cannot express the sadness that I feel at her passing. Leslie's joy and enthusiasm were infectious. Our world may be a bit darker, but the heavens just got a little brighter. She will be greatly missed by all those who were blessed to call her a friend. My most sincere and deepest sympathies to her family (also some of the best people I ever knew), whom she greatly adored. May God's peace and comfort be with all of you.
Mark Vigna
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved