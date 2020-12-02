Leslie Ann (Sober) Paat, 44, of Forest Hills, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, from metastatic breast cancer. Leslie was a devoted mom, a loving daughter and sister, and a doting aunt. She was a sweet friend; a person of faith; a kind soul; a compassionate stranger; a thoughtful co-worker; as well as a respected professional. A meticulous planner; a radiant presence; and a pretty darn snappy dresser. She was a talented vocalist in the church choir; an awesome gift-giver; a diligent gingerbread cookie maker; and a founding member of the "Books And Broads" reading club. Leslie was a profoundly brave woman, a battle-tested fighter, and the toughest person her adoring, heartbroken family will ever know. She is survived by her son, Elliott; mother and father, Mary Ellen and Bud Sober; sister, Raeann Horgas (Jay); brothers, Matt Sober and Michael Sober (Kara); nephew and nieces, Marek, Anne, and Charlotte; Elliott's father, Matthew Paat; and Elliott's grandparents, Dr. Florante and Gwendolyn Paat. Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at WOLFE MEMORIAL LLC., Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Bede Church of St. Mary Magdalene Parish, followed by interment in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Leslie's memory to The Children's Institute of Pittsburgh, Institutional Advancement Department,1405 Shady Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217-1350, www.amazingkids.org
, where Leslie dedicated her entire two-decade career to healing, teaching, and empowering children. You can also honor her spirit by doing something kind for someone in need.