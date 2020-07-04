1/
Leslie A. Wolf
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie A. Pelger Wolf, 61, of Pittsburgh, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her home. She was born Oct. 30, 1958, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Edward F. and Carol (Kaufman) Pelger. Leslie was a nurse at Canterbury Place and also liked to craft. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard. T Wolf Sr. In addition to her parents, she is survived by three sons, Richard T. Wolf Jr., of Pittsburgh, Andrew D. Wolf, of Latrobe, and Joseph E. Wolf, of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Angela M. Wolf, of Bradford; fiance, David Davis, of Pittsburgh; a sister, Laurie (Steven) Albright, of North Huntington; a brother, Daniel (Kimberly) Pelger, of Ligonier; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with Pastor David R. Kenyon officiating. Interment will follow in St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery, Youngstown, Pa. In accordance with CDC guidelines, everyone is asked to please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-2611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved