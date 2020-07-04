Leslie A. Pelger Wolf, 61, of Pittsburgh, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her home. She was born Oct. 30, 1958, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Edward F. and Carol (Kaufman) Pelger. Leslie was a nurse at Canterbury Place and also liked to craft. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard. T Wolf Sr. In addition to her parents, she is survived by three sons, Richard T. Wolf Jr., of Pittsburgh, Andrew D. Wolf, of Latrobe, and Joseph E. Wolf, of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Angela M. Wolf, of Bradford; fiance, David Davis, of Pittsburgh; a sister, Laurie (Steven) Albright, of North Huntington; a brother, Daniel (Kimberly) Pelger, of Ligonier; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with Pastor David R. Kenyon officiating. Interment will follow in St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery, Youngstown, Pa. In accordance with CDC guidelines, everyone is asked to please wear a mask and observe social distancing.



