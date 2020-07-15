Leslie Douglas Montgomery, 80, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at his home. Born June 24, 1940, in New Castle, he was the son of the late Elmer D. and Bernice I. (Douglass) Montgomery. Leslie was a member of Latrobe United Methodist Church. He grew up in Port Vue and graduated from McKeesport High School. For 40 years, he worked in the fire and casualty insurance business for several insurance companies and held positions in underwriting, management and marketing. He was a veteran of the Army and served in Korea with the Army Security Agency, receiving the K.D.S.M, N.D.S.M. and G.C.M. He was a life member and past commander of the VFW Post No. 3414, a life member of the American Legion Post No. 515 and a life member of the U.S. Army Security Agency Korea Association. He was also a member and twice past master of the former Philanthropy Lodge 225, Free and Accepted Masons of Greensburg, past president of the board of directors of the Greensburg Masonic Center, and a member of the Gourgas Lodge of Perfection Valley of Pittsburgh, Westmoreland Forest No. 77 Tall Cedars Lebanon, the Royal Order of Scotland and a member of the Shriners. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Elmer D. and John B. Montgomery; and a sister, Gayle E. Montgomery-Beaumont. Leslie is survived by his wife, Rebecca (Trice) Montgomery, of Latrobe; two sons, Robert D. Montgomery and his wife, Diane, of Mechanicsburg, and Barry S. Montgomery and his wife, Vicki, of Mt. Pleasant; three stepsons, Michael Harr and his wife, Debbie, of Latrobe, Robert Harr and his wife, Rebecca, of Latrobe, and Brian Harr and his companion, Kristi, of Latrobe; one sister, Christina O'Leary and her husband, Robert, of White Oak; 12 grandchildren, Zeke, Chase, Reece, Rorke and Meade Montgomery, Spencer, Zane and Bryton Montgomery and Bobby, Bryce, Angelo and Tori Harr; three great-grandchildren, Alayna, Charlotte and Paisley; several nieces and nephews; and close family friends, Greg, Waldena, Justin and Jeremy Beaver, of New Alexandria. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the Greensburg Lodge No. 225, Free and Accepted Masons will conduct a Masonic funeral service at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Paul Wise officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Reformed Cemetery, Trauger, where graveside military services will be accorded by the VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
