1/
Leslie E. Kramer
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie E. Kramer, 72, of Manor, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in UPMC East, Monroeville. He was born Aug. 18, 1948, in Greensburg, the son of the late Elmer E. and Catherine E. (Carlheim) Kramer. Leslie was also preceded in death by his son, Shawn Kramer; and siblings, Elmer Kramer Jr., Joseph Kramer and Donna Mulvehill. He was a self-employed contractor and a veteran of the Marine Corps. He is survived by his daughter, Romanne Ross and her husband, Daniel; a brother, Larry Kramer and his wife, Sharon; as well as four grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Arrangements were entrusted to the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC. Services are private. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved