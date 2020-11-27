Leslie E. Kramer, 72, of Manor, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in UPMC East, Monroeville. He was born Aug. 18, 1948, in Greensburg, the son of the late Elmer E. and Catherine E. (Carlheim) Kramer. Leslie was also preceded in death by his son, Shawn Kramer; and siblings, Elmer Kramer Jr., Joseph Kramer and Donna Mulvehill. He was a self-employed contractor and a veteran of the Marine Corps. He is survived by his daughter, Romanne Ross and her husband, Daniel; a brother, Larry Kramer and his wife, Sharon; as well as four grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Arrangements were entrusted to the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC. Services are private. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
