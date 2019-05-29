Lessie J. "Jean" (Hern) Zellers, 81, of Irwin, passed away peacefully Monday, May 27, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born July 23, 1937, in Lexington, Ky., a daughter of the late Alan and Lenora Ratliff. Lessie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Prior to retiring, she was employed as a certified nursing assistant by Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. Lessie was a member of St. John Baptist de Ia Salle Catholic Church, Delmont. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ronald L. Zellers; son, Ronald A. Zellers; and brother, Tony Ratliff. Lessie will be dearly missed by her loving sons, Daniel Zellers (Amanda), of Virginia, and David Zellers (Robin), of Somerset; twin daughters, Karen Albaugh, of Meadville, and Kimberly Albaugh (John), of Irwin; and daughter-in-law, Leslie Uncapher Zellers, of New Kensington. She will be especially missed by her grandchildren, John (Stacey), Lauren, Katie, Sarah, Gretchen, Michael, Lindsey (Jeremy), Jordan and Ronald Jr.; and four great-grandchildren, all of whom she was very proud.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. A funeral Mass for Lessie will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday in St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, 497 Athena Drive, Delmont, with Father Liberato Ortega as celebrant. Everyone please go directly to the church. Graveside committal services and interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

