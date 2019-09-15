|
Lester A. Bowen Jr., 62, of Marco Island, Fla., died peacefully Aug. 28, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 18, 1957, in Pittsburgh. He was the son of and survived by Lester A. Bowen Sr. and Virginia M. (Queen) Bowen, of Ocala, Fla.; his devoted wife of 42 years, Cheryl A. (Bierer) Bowen, of Marco Island; his best friend and son, Nicholas A. Bowen; his beautiful daughter, Stephanie A. Bowen (Brette DeJesus), of Naples, Fla.; his grandsons, Cameron and Caden DeJesus; two sisters, Diane Miller, of Greensburg, and Donna (Vern) MacDonald, of Monongahela; two nieces and a nephew and several great-nieces and great-nephews; and his constant companion, Buckshot, aka Bubba.
There will be a service held for family and friends at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in New Life Community Church, 489 West Elkcam Circle, Marco Island, FL. A celebration will immediately follow at the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Naples Humane Society. The family would like to thank the angels and staff at Vitas Healthcare for their very compassionate care.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 15, 2019