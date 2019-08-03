|
Lester A. Greenawalt, 90, of Ruffsdale, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, after a short illness, at Hempfield Manor, in Greensburg. He was the son of the late Leroy and Grace Hildenbrand Greenawalt. Lester worked for several years with his parents on the family poultry farm, doing door to door delivery of poultry items, fruits and vegetables. His working career also included laying pipe for Sun Pipeline and working in the maintenance department at the U.S. Steel Research Center, in Monroeville, until his retirement. Even after retirement, Lester loved to keep busy. He was a driver for Serro Scotty Trailers and for the Adessa Auto Auction, in New Stanton. He was also a faithful caregiver to his ailing wife. Being the longest living lifetime member of the Hilltop United Methodist Church, he had the privilege of serving on various church committees, ministries and boards. Lester loved to fish, hunt and go camping. He was a self-taught carpenter, building the family's home. He loved to travel and would go annually with his beloved wife to Florida. He was preceded in death by both parents, his loving wife of 69 years, Anna Marie Smith Greenawalt; daughter, Patricia Kostella; son, Gary Greenawalt, and daughter-in-law, Denise Greenawalt; brother, Richard Greenawalt; sister-in-law, Anni Greenawalt; and brother-in-law, John Leasure. He is survived by two sons, Robert Greenawalt (Marilyn) and Mark Greenawalt (Cindy); two daughters, Lisa Greenawalt Manning and Laurie DeArmitt (Blair); son-in-law-Mark Kostella (Jude); one brother, John Greenawalt (Ina); one sister, Hazel Leasure; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and future great-grandchild (Ruby), who is on her way.
Friends will be received from noon to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in the Hilltop United Methodist Church, in Madison, with the Rev. Randy Sweet officiating. Interment will follow at the Madison Union Cemetery, in Madison.
