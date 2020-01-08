Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
Liturgy
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
Leveo W. Sperotto


1936 - 2020
Leveo W. Sperotto Obituary
Leveo W. Sperotto, 83, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in his home. He was born Jan. 19, 1936, in Sewickley Township, a son of the late Bertolo and Justina (Zolaker) Sperotto. He was a graduate of Sewickley Township High School, a graduate of Lenoir Rhyne College and received a Master of Art from West Virginia University. Leveo was inducted into the Lenoir Rhyne College Sports Hall of Fame. Prior to retirement, he had been a teacher at Allegheny Intermediate Unit. He was an Army veteran and was also an avid poker player. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy J. (Kocevar) Sperotto; three brothers, Michael, Frank and Fred Sperotto; and two sisters, Edith and Albina Sperotto. He is survived by two sons, Mark L. Sperotto and girlfriend, Shannon Spisak, of Greensburg, and Scott Sperotto, of Manor; his brother, Victor Sperotto and wife, Susan, of Eugene, Ore.; his beloved sister, Frances "Bella" Tekavec, of West Newton; several nieces, nephews, in-laws and extended family; and his adored companion, Puppy.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral liturgy will begin at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
