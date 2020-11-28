Lewis Bernard Scherer Sr. rang the bell at the gates of heaven and was welcomed with open arms. Lew was born Nov. 2, 1926, to the late Ludwig and Frieda Scherer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Joyce Klinger Scherer, on Feb. 25, 2004; two sisters, Frieda Mirsch and Bertha Batejan; and son-in-law, James "Jay" Martin. He grew up in Philadelphia, and upon graduation from Olney High School, he entered the Army on June 13, 1943, at the age of 17. He was selected to participate in a special engineering program at the Virginia Military Institute and was honorably discharged at the end of the war. He subsequently attended Drexel Institute, earning a degree in mechanical engineering. Shortly after graduation, he met and married the pretty registered nurse, Joyce Elaine Klinger. They would spend the next 52 years together and raise four children, Jane, Lew Jr., Mary Beth "Betsy" and Charles "Chuck." Their life was anything but ordinary, as they would move more than 15 times throughout western Pennsylvania as Lew pursued his engineering career. When not at work, Lew took great pleasure in coaching his sons' baseball teams, hunting and fishing at his camp, gardening and building/remodeling homes. After Joyce's passing in 2004, Lew moved from his log home in Greensburg to a beach home in Delaware (much to his childrens surprise and delight). It was in Delaware that he found a home in East Gate Presbyterian Church. He served as a deacon and is fondly remembered as the "Candy Man" who, every Sunday, greeted parishioners with a warm "Good Morning" and a tin overflowing with candy. He was a regular attendee at the Men's Bible Study and made weekly visits to shut-ins. He particularly enjoyed lending a hand with church repairs and building projects. In his final years, Lew enjoyed the love and support of many special people. To Pastor Gary Knapp and his wife, Alisa, he was treated as a loving father, and to their children, he was "Pop-Pop." He acquired "brothers and sisters" in Tom and Carol Tillman, Rick and Carol Ryan, George Hale, and Ruth and Jim Bailey. He considered Jim and Dana Mazurik, Kim White, Andrea Kopcak, MarySue and Dale Callaghan, Vince Frendy and Kathy Pilkington his adopted children, as well. One great blessing was found in the love, care and devotion of the individuals who cared for Lew the last two years of his life. Tay and Mel Hardwick lived with Lew and his daughter for almost a year. They called him "Dad" and were available every minute of every day and night, administering to his needs and treating him as a beloved family patriarch. It was through the VA Foster Care Program that Lew spent the last year of his life with the Wright family. In their home, he was lovingly cared for by Christine and her children, Tatyana, Christopher and Gabriel, and her niece, Brianna, along with the very adorable baby, Samaya. It was here that he peacefully slipped away, surrounded by his original and newly-acquired families. Lew is survived by his children, Jane Martin, of Atlanta, Ga., Lew Jr. (his wife, Yenda), of McCall, Idaho, Mary Beth "Betsy" Hostert (her companion, Ed Wagner II), of Greensburg, and Charles "Chuck" Scherer, of Ashville, N.C. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Jonathan (and his wife, Ally), Sarah, Anna and Phillip; and, last but not least, his great-grandchildren, "the triplets," Henry, Bennet and Reagan. A private funeral will be held at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME, 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, officiated by the Rev. Shirley Musick, of Trinity United Church of Christ. Entombment with full military honors accorded by VFW Post 33 Honor Guard, Greensburg, will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park Mausoleum, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, the family would sincerely appreciate contributions be made to Tunnels to Towers organization, in memory of Lewis B. Scherer, World War II veteran, or East Gate Presbyterian Church, 34806 Church Lane, Millsboro, DE 19966. Please write "Lewis B. Scherer" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com
