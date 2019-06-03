Lewis Edward Stout, of Irwin, died peacefully in his elder daughter's home in Augusta, Ga., on March 4, 2019, following a long struggle against pulmonary fibrosis. He was buried March 6 in Augusta. Lewis was born Oct. 30, 1941, in Elmira, N.Y., the son of Paul Edward Stout and Ida Mabel Bradshaw Stout. He grew up along with his younger brother and two younger sisters on the Bradshaw family dairy farm in northern Pennsylvania between Tioga and Lawrenceville. Lewis is survived by Sarah, his wife of 55 years; daughters, Taylorina Mabrie (Daniel) Dunham and Eowyn Shahzadi (Keith) Currivean; his son, Bradshaw Malacandra (Sarah) Stout; and 15 grandchildren. Lewis' brother Charlie preceded him in death, leaving behind his wife Yasuko and children. Lewis is also survived by his sisters, Susan McEwan and Helen (Daniel) Spencer and their children.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Bible Fellowship Community Church, 220 Atomic Way, West Newton, PA 15089.

In lieu of flowers, his wife suggests a monetary contribution to either the Bible Fellowship Community Church Memorial Fund or to the Sewickley Creek Watershed Association (SCWA) or to a missionary of your choosing. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary