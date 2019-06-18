Lewis J. "Lew" Coleman, 90, of Manchester, N.J., formerly of Delmont and Murrysville, died peacefully Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Bey Lea Village Health and Rehabilitation Center, Toms River, N.J. He was born June 6, 1929, in Braddock, a son of the late Joseph T. and Rose Ella (McNulty) Coleman. In addition to his parents, Lew was preceded in death by four brothers, Raymond, Jacob, Joseph and William Coleman. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family. Prior to retiring, Lew was employed as bakery director by SuperValu Inc. He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War, having earned the rank of staff sergeant. He was a member and formerly served as chairman of Retail Bakers of America, and he was a volunteer and past vice president of Murrysville Fire Department. Lew and his wife, Jane, were residents of Manchester for the last 18 years. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 54 years, Jane G. (Harrity) Coleman; five children, Mary Louise Coat (husband, Frank), of Windber, Gregary Coleman (wife, Cathy), of Carleton, Mich., Timothy Coleman (wife, Pam), of Syracuse, N.Y., Patrick Coleman (wife, Connie) of Calais, Maine, and Kellie Coleman, (husband, Carmen DiMaria), of Westfield, N.J.; 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren plus one on the way; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Lew will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Dr. Martin Ankrum of First Presbyterian Church, Greensburg, officiating. Full military honors will follow services, accorded by VFW Post 33 Honor Guard, Greensburg. Entombment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lew's memory may be made to ( ) Charitable Service Trust, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Please write "Lew Coleman" on check memo line.