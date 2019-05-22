Lia Sue Hummingbird-Ciszewski, 36, of White Oak, passed away peacefully at home Monday, May 20, 2019. She was born Aug. 31, 1982, in Raleigh, N.C., and is the daughter of Linda Ree Nicholson, of Dravosburg, and J.D and Kara Hummingbird, of Martinsburg, W.Va. Lia was proprietor of Massage 21, in White Oak. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Chad Michael Ciszewski, and son, Declan Thomas Hummingbird Ciszewski; sisters, Tara Hummingbird, of Puyullap, Wash., Kelsi Solano, of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Kerrigan Hummingbird, of Martinsburg, W.Va.; brother, Drake Hummingbird, of Martinsburg, W.Va.; grandparents, Pa Pa Bill and Oma Williams, of Elizabeth, and Mama Sue Hummingbird, of Stilwell, Okla.; father and mother-in-law, Earl and Jill Buono, of Wheeling, W.Va.; uncles, Kenneth Nicholson, of Pikeville, N.C., Larry Nicholson, of Ruffin, N.C., and Jamie Hummingbird, of Tahlequah, Okla.; aunts, Angelika Nicholson, of Liberty, and Dana Noel, of Stilwell, Okla.; brother and sister-in-law, Trevor and Jenna Ciszewski, of Wheeling, W.Va.; and nieces, nephews and many beloved friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Paw Paw Nick Hummingbird.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director. Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for her son, Declan Thomas Hummingbird Ciszewski. Condolences may be made at www.Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.