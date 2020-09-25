1/
Lila E. Klingensmith
1917 - 2020
Lila E. Klingensmith, 103, of Penn Township, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. She was born July 2, 1917, on the family farm in Penn Township, to the late William and Sarah (Reger) Loughner. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Delmont. Lila loved to bake and tend to her flowers, and enjoyed bingo. She is survived by her loving daughter, Shirley L. (William) Kline; three grandchildren, William J. "Tag" Kline, Tammy L. (Gerald) Stouffer, and Holly Beth Kline; great-granddaughter, Vikki (A.J.) McGee; two great-great-granddaughters, Ayla and Lilah McGee; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William L. Klingensmith; and several brothers and sisters. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, with the Rev. Kara Propst officiating. Please be advised that visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time, and masks are required. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 25, 2020.
