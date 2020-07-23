Lillian A. "Sis" Riznick, 89, of Boca Raton, Fla., formerly of Arnold, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, in Boca Raton, Fla. Lillian was born Aug. 13, 1930, in Arnold, the daughter of the late Sylvia and Thomas (Stoney) Haser. Lillian was previously president of the New Kensington Pennsylvania Women's Club and served as worthy matron of the Eastern Star. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Pompano Beach, Fla. She was also a volunteer at the Allegheny Valley Hospital. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was an extraordinary woman that lived with a smile on her face and always made you feel welcomed and loved. Surviving Lillian is her loving husband of 67 years, Alex Riznick; her son, Scott Riznick (Linda); daughters, Renee (Eugene) Marzullo and Rebecca (Ronald) Andring; grandchildren, Jennifer (Chris) Hayward, Nicholas Marzullo, Tanner Marzullo and Ron Andring; and great-grandchildren, Remi Hayward and Winni Hayward. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at BABIONE-KRAEER FUNERAL HOME, 1100 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33432. A celebration of life service will begin at 7 p.m. Lillian will be laid to rest privately Friday at Boca Raton Mausoleum.



