Lillian A. Darin Roberts, 93, of Southern Pines, N.C., passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Pinehurst, N.C., surrounded by her children. Lillian was born Sept. 15, 1927, in Pittsburgh. She was married to John P. Roberts and survived by her children, Amy, John and Paul, and had six grandchildren. Lillian lived the majority of her life in Oakmont, and moved to Pinehurst, N.C., full time in 2010, to be near family. She was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh's first nursing class and was employed as a registered nurse prior to raising a family. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Allegheny Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life in Oakmont. She will be buried alongside her beloved husband, John, ending a chapter of their great lives together. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oakmont Presbyterian Church in Oakmont, Pa., or Community Presbyterian Church in Pinehurst, N.C.



