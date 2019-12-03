|
Lillian (Butcher) Alcalde, 89, of Las Vegas, Nev., died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. She was born Jan. 16, 1930, in Claridge, a daughter of the late Joseph and Louise (Moser) Butcher. She is survived by two siblings, Charles Butcher, of Claridge, and Frances Robertson and her husband, Edward, of Plum; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Alfredo Alcalde in 2003; and brothers, Henry, Ford, Louis and Joseph Butcher; and sisters, Rose Marie and Bernadette.
No arrangements are scheduled at this time.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 3, 2019