Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Alcalde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Alcalde


1930 - 01
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Alcalde Obituary
Lillian (Butcher) Alcalde, 89, of Las Vegas, Nev., died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. She was born Jan. 16, 1930, in Claridge, a daughter of the late Joseph and Louise (Moser) Butcher. She is survived by two siblings, Charles Butcher, of Claridge, and Frances Robertson and her husband, Edward, of Plum; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Alfredo Alcalde in 2003; and brothers, Henry, Ford, Louis and Joseph Butcher; and sisters, Rose Marie and Bernadette.
No arrangements are scheduled at this time.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -