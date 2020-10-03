1/1
Lillian E. Cook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian Elaine (Antrim) Cook, 96, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Harbour Senior Living in Monroeville. Lillian was born and raised in Kansas City, Mo., the second of five children, and her older sister, Thelma Hamilton, survives her. Lillian was the mother of five children, four of whom survive her and mourn her passing, Jacquelyn (Cook) Huntzinger, William Cook, Charlotte (Cook) Partain and husband, Philip, and Patricia (Cook) Martin and husband, Nicholas. Her son, John Cook, was a Marine in the Vietnam War, killed in action in 1969. She also leaves eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Lillian was advised by her parents to "stay away from those Cook boys", who lived in the same neighborhood as the Antrim family. But Jack Cook was a devoted husband to Lillian, as their 72-year marriage can attest. They married soon after he obtained his pilot's wings in the Army Air Corps, and prior to his departure to the Pacific Theater in World War II. While her children were young, Lillian used her creative talents in sewing and knitting to make clothes for not only herself but for her children as well. Once she went to work full time for Sears, some co-workers asked her to make clothes for them as well, but mostly she made things for herself and her children. She loved square dancing when she and Jack still lived in Missouri, and later in life she and Jack took ballroom dancing lessons. She loved classic movies, novels and later in life Sudoku puzzles and solitaire games on the computer. She passed on her love of chocolate to all of her children. A memorial service for family will be scheduled for a future time. Arrangements are entrusted to the GENE H. CORL FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved