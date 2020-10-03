Lillian Elaine (Antrim) Cook, 96, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Harbour Senior Living in Monroeville. Lillian was born and raised in Kansas City, Mo., the second of five children, and her older sister, Thelma Hamilton, survives her. Lillian was the mother of five children, four of whom survive her and mourn her passing, Jacquelyn (Cook) Huntzinger, William Cook, Charlotte (Cook) Partain and husband, Philip, and Patricia (Cook) Martin and husband, Nicholas. Her son, John Cook, was a Marine in the Vietnam War, killed in action in 1969. She also leaves eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Lillian was advised by her parents to "stay away from those Cook boys", who lived in the same neighborhood as the Antrim family. But Jack Cook was a devoted husband to Lillian, as their 72-year marriage can attest. They married soon after he obtained his pilot's wings in the Army Air Corps, and prior to his departure to the Pacific Theater in World War II. While her children were young, Lillian used her creative talents in sewing and knitting to make clothes for not only herself but for her children as well. Once she went to work full time for Sears, some co-workers asked her to make clothes for them as well, but mostly she made things for herself and her children. She loved square dancing when she and Jack still lived in Missouri, and later in life she and Jack took ballroom dancing lessons. She loved classic movies, novels and later in life Sudoku puzzles and solitaire games on the computer. She passed on her love of chocolate to all of her children. A memorial service for family will be scheduled for a future time. Arrangements are entrusted to the GENE H. CORL FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE.



