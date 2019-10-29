|
Lillian M. (Kifer) Cline Burkett, 96, of Ligonier, formerly of Manor, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Ligonier Gardens. She was born Aug. 1, 1923, in Penn and was a daughter of the late William C. and Sarah (Heirrholtz) Kifer. Lillian was retired from CC Lumber of Tarrs as a bookkeeper. She was a member of Brush Creek Salem United Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Melvin R. Cline Sr.; a son, Kevin L. Cline; and her second husband, M. Frank Burkett. Surviving are three children, Karen Hartzell and her husband, John, of Valley Grove, W.Va., Keith Cline and his wife, Barbara, of Hempfield Township, and Melvin Cline Jr. and his wife, Debra Ann, of Ligonier; five grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah, Kelly, Chuck and Rebecca; 10 great-grandchildren; and stepchildren, Eddielee, M. Frank Burkett Jr. and Delna Hauer.
Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at which time a funeral service will be held, at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery, Irwin.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations be made to Brush Creek Salem United Church of Christ, 113 Alter Lane, Irwin, PA 15642. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 29 to Nov. 7, 2019