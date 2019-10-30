Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Cline Burkett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian M. (Kifer) Cline Burkett


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian M. (Kifer) Cline Burkett Obituary
Lillian M. (Kifer) Cline Burkett, 96, of Ligonier, formerly of Manor, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Ligonier Gardens. She was born Aug. 1, 1923, in Penn and was a daughter of the late William C. and Sarah (Heirrholtz) Kifer. Lillian was retired from CC Lumber of Tarrs as a bookkeeper. She was a member of Brush Creek Salem United Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Melvin R. Cline Sr.; a son, Kevin L. Cline; and her second husband, M. Frank Burkett. Surviving are three children, Karen Hartzell and her husband, John, of Valley Grove, W.Va., Keith Cline and his wife, Barbara, of Hempfield Township, and Melvin Cline Jr. and his wife, Debra Ann, of Ligonier; five grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah, Kelly, Chuck and Rebecca; 10 great-grandchildren; and stepchildren, Eddielee, M. Frank Burkett Jr. and Delna Hauer. Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at which time a funeral service will be held, at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery, Irwin. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations be made to Brush Creek Salem United Church of Christ, 113 Alter Lane, Irwin, PA 15642. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now