|
|
Lillian M. Uhrinek, 93, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born July 21, 1925, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Theodore and Helen (Cindrich) Bradovich. She was Catholic by faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Uhrinek; and her sister, Mary Nalevanko. She is survived by two sons, Paul A. Uhrinek and wife, Donna, of Greensburg, and David Uhrinek and wife, Beth, of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Christopher Uhrinek and fiancee, Melissa, Brian Uhrinek and wife, Elizabeth, Gretchen Uhrinek and Rachel Russell; her great-granddaughter, Gracie; two sisters, Julia Tarabrella and husband, Paul, of Monongahela, and Dinitza Uhring and husband, Andrew, of Jeannette; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family viewing and funeral liturgy will be held in the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019