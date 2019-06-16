Lillian (Corvi) Marco, 96, passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, Monday, June 10, 2019, at Elizabeth Scott Community in Maumee, Ohio. Born Dec. 7, 1922, in Bolivar, Lillian was the sixth of seven children of Joseph and Lydia (DeBlasio) Corvi. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred Marco; her sisters, Mary (Charrance), Josephine "Josie" (Cunningham), Anna "Annie" (Potts) and Elverta (Love); and brothers, Anthony and Patsy Corvi; as well as her daughter, Anne Crusan. Her spirit will be celebrated every day by those surviving her; her children, Dr. Deborah Crusan, Fred Marco and Kathleen (Marco) Frasco; grandchildren, Anthony (TR) Alviani, Leslie Hamilton and Nicholas Frasco; and great-grandchildren, Jack and Max Alviani and Lillian Grey Hamilton. Lillian, "Lilly", "Lucille", "Diamond Lil" was an indelible spirit. Being the last survivor of her siblings, she was the matriarch extraordinaire. Warmth surrounded her wherever she went. Her immediate family, nieces, nephews, friends and their families embraced her with love and laughter. There was never a day of her life that she wasn't curious, engaged and uniquely entertaining. Quick-witted, clever and never shy, she provided a collection of quips, quotes and jokes that will unknowingly and masterfully serve us for all the days of our lives. All who knew her would agree that she practically invented "laughing out loud." She loved cooking homemade Italian food and passed on her passion and talent, nourishing all who gathered in her kitchen. Additionally, and admittedly not her best skill, she loved playing cards. Whether it was a high-stakes, ten-dollar poverty game with lifelong friends, Helen and Gab Caviggia, playing for pennies with her husband, Fred, or Scopa with her grandson, Nicholas, she lamented every loss just the same. She had an uncanny memory of the music of her day, swooning with each word, swinging with every beat. The Steelers and Pirates were always on her schedule; a highlight was attending the seventh game of the 1960 World Series at Forbes Field, celebrating Mazeroski's walk-off home run. Lil, as a young woman, moved to Washington, D.C. to work for the FBI. Much later, she retired from Torrance State Hospital after more than 25 years of service in 1987. Intermittently, through the 60s and 70s, she owned and operated two pizza shops, Marco's Pizza. Generations will remember her pizza as the best they ever tasted. If she were able to respond to her own passing, chances are she'd say, "After 96 years, whattaya want? Egg in your beer?"

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, PA 15627. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with the Rev. Salvatore Lamendola as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Elizabeth Scott Community Activity Fund at 2720 Albon Road, Maumee, OH 43537, in Lilly Marco's name. Lilly's family would like to personally thank the Elizabeth Scott Community's incredible staff for their generous care and love for Mom these last nine-plus months. Online condolences may be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.