|
|
Lillian T. (Shutty) Bielecki, 90, of Greensburg, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at her home. Mrs. Bielecki was born Aug. 21, 1929, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late John and Rose Gambala Shutty. She was a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church. Lillian worked at the former Westinghouse plant in Youngwood, and especially enjoyed baking, gardening and going to Las Vegas. Lillian is survived by her loving family: her daughter, Susan DeMarino and son-in-law, Ronald; her sons, Gregory O'Connor and his wife, Margie and Edward Bielecki; her grandchildren, Jamie Kunkle and his wife, Joell, Christopher Kunkle and Jarod Bielecki; her great-grandson, Michael Kunkle; her stepdaughters, Beth Bentz and husband, Alan and Christine Goretski and husband, Gene and their children, Kari, Erin, Andy, Audrey and Ben; and her sisters-in-law, Catherine Shutty and Sophie Shutty. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Edward (Sam) Bielecki; brothers, Andrew, Edward, John, Chester, Bernard, Walter, Joseph and Stanley; and Infant brother, Andrew Shutty.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. A blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, folllowed by her funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. Inurnment will be private. A parish wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
Lillian's family wishes to thank the Excela Hospice staff for their care and kindness during her illness. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019