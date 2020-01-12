|
Lillie Mae Dreakford, 89, of Jeannette, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at her daughter's residence, in Litchfield Park, Ariz. She was born Aug. 4, 1930, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Owen Sr. and Jane Coleman Stafford. Prior to her retirement, Lillie was employed by the former General Tire Co., (now Omnova Solutions Inc.), in Jeannette. She was Baptist by faith and a former member of the Hopewell Baptist Church in Jeannette. Lillie loved her grandchildren. She loved to make pizzelle waffles every winter and give them to her family and friends. She would watch Family Feud with Steve Harvey every single day and enjoyed working her word search games. In addition to her parents, Lillie was predeceased by husband, David Dreakford; her sisters, Erma Williams, Ruth Clarkson and Myrna Pyles; and brothers, Owen Stafford Jr. and Paul Wilbur Stafford. She is survived by her children, Dale Anthony, Reva Williams (Ardell) Smith and Kimberly (Larry) Cook, all of Jeannette, and Stacey (Nathan) Vinson, of Ariz.; grandchildren, Aaron Jr. and Julie Williams, Kayla Fowler and Lauren (Troy) Roebuck; and great-grandchildren, Havana, Mekhi and Rory; sisters-in-law, JoAnn James and Brenda (William) Jackson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Gerald Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Jeannette Memorial Park, Penn Township.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020