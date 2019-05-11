Linda A. Pirlo, 59, of Smithton, died Thursday, May 9, 2019, at her home, surrounded by those she loved. She was born Nov. 10, 1959, and adopted by her parents, the late Dr. Joseph and Ruth Morrison Powley, in November 1961. Linda is survived by Richard McCune and his family; Natalie (Matt McGuirk) McCune and Winter, Shawn McCune (Sarah Pisia) and Abby and Conner; granddaughters, Natalie Hornfeck and Lillian Keegar: grandson, Izaiah Payne and his sister, Morgan: mother, Mary Lou Bodnar (Ray); half-sister, Renee, and family; half-brother, Ray, and family; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and her friends that were there for her throughout her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her only son, Adam J. Pirlo (2016); grandparents, Harry and Odessa Morrison, Amel and Madeline Powley; aunts, uncles, cousins, sisters- and brothers-in-law; and a niece. Linda had a heart as big as the world and as pure as gold. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. "Life goes by in the blink of an eye; love is just hello and goodbye. Until we meet again."

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 13, at the L. L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Second Street, Smithton. Funeral service will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, with Pastor Timothy Dawes officiating. Burial will be in West Newton Cemetery. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 11 to May 12, 2019