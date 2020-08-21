1/1
Linda Badzilowski
1950 - 2020
Linda "Cookie" (Weber) Badzilowski, 70, of Natrona, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Platinum Ridge, Brackenridge. She was born May 6, 1950, in Natrona, to the late Raymond G. and Martha (Davis) Weber. Linda was a 1968 graduate of Har-Brack High School. She enjoyed making her holiday crafts, country music and especially spending time with her grandchildren, whom she loved to death. Linda is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ronald Badzilowski; her children, Kelly (Jeff) Heckman, of Springdale, Ryan (Stacey) Badzilowski, of Natrona Heights, and Kira (Steve) Rogers-Simpson, of Plum; her grandchildren, Michael, Madison, Emma and Josh, Logan and Tyler, Camryn, Derek and Kira; brother, Raymond (Lori) Weber Jr., of Ford City; and by her sister, Gloria Jean (Gerald) Eiseman, of Tarentum. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her sister, Diane Kolar. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. Officiating will be the Rev. Greg Spencer. Burial will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Please be prepared to follow CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 21, 2020.
