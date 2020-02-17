Home

John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Linda D. Goulding Obituary
Linda Darling Goulding, 71, of Ligonier, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 23, 1948, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Roy E. Lang Sr., and Evelyn May Morgan Lang. Prior to her retirement, Linda was employed by the former Volkswagen plant in New Stanton, and the Powerex Semiconductor Solutions in Youngwood. Linda enjoyed her bowling league, the Tuesday Morning Early Birds at Main Bowl in Greensburg, and spending time with her dogs. Linda will be remembered for her selfless generosity to others, unwavering support for union and worker rights, as well as her endless love for her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her sons, Shawn Eric and William George Goulding; a sister, Vivian Ann Frick; a sister-in-law, Tammy Lynn Lang; a niece, Katelyn Vivian Cononico; and nephews, Wayne Neal Hoenshell and Kenneth Lang. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, William "Bill" Goulding; her sons, Jeremy Lee and Joshua Mathew Goulding, both of Ligonier; grandsons, Jason Anthony and Brandon David; siblings, Roy Lang Sr. (Yolanda), Louis Lang, and Dianna Lang, all of Jeannette, Brenda Brahosky (Joseph), of Greensburg, and Mathew Lang, of Lower Burrell; a brother-in-law, Roscoe Frick, of Harrisburg; and countless nieces and nephews. Linda was also loved by her best friend since birth, Linda Surrec, of Jeannette; and special family members, Harry and Lori Gross and family, Bruce and Valerie Yates and family; and a sister-in-law, Arlene Bruns. Linda's family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and staff at UPMC Montefiore for their support and care. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. 2nd St., Jeannette. A blessing service will take place 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
