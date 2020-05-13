Linda Desmond
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Desmond, 64, of Roaring Spring, Pa., passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Homewood in Martinsburg, Pa. She was born in McKeesport, the daughter of the late Robert Salopek and the late Barbara Stromp. She married Gary Desmond July 30, 1977, at Resurrection Church, West Mifflin. Surviving are her loving husband, Gary; and son, Matthew, of Roaring Spring; and daughter, Jennifer (fiance Daniel Burket), of Claysburg. She was a 1974 graduate of Duquesne High School, Duquesne. She had retired from driving a school bus with E and D Busing for the Spring Cove School District. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, reading, playing games on her computer, going to the casino, and the golden retrievers she had over the years. Due to restrictions, the family will try to accommodate visitors. Private interment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Mifflin. Arrangements made by TEICHART-GRACAN FUNERAL HOME, Duquesne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Teichart-Gracan Funeral Home
212 Wilmot St
Duquesne, PA 15110
412-466-0500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved