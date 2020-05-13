Linda Desmond, 64, of Roaring Spring, Pa., passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Homewood in Martinsburg, Pa. She was born in McKeesport, the daughter of the late Robert Salopek and the late Barbara Stromp. She married Gary Desmond July 30, 1977, at Resurrection Church, West Mifflin. Surviving are her loving husband, Gary; and son, Matthew, of Roaring Spring; and daughter, Jennifer (fiance Daniel Burket), of Claysburg. She was a 1974 graduate of Duquesne High School, Duquesne. She had retired from driving a school bus with E and D Busing for the Spring Cove School District. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, reading, playing games on her computer, going to the casino, and the golden retrievers she had over the years. Due to restrictions, the family will try to accommodate visitors. Private interment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Mifflin. Arrangements made by TEICHART-GRACAN FUNERAL HOME, Duquesne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.



