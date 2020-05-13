Linda E. (Donelson) Dent, 63, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at home. Born March 11, 1957, in Clearfield, she was a daughter of Richard E. Donelson, of Altoona, and the late Harriet M. (Moyer) Donelson. Linda was a licensed professional counselor and had been a teacher. For many years, she had been employed at Adelphoi Village. She earned her B.S. in biology from St. Francis University, a B.S. in education from St. Vincent College, and her master's in counseling from Duquesne University. Linda enjoyed traveling, especially to Myrtle Beach, and was a devoted grandmother. In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Patsy K. Dent, of Latrobe; her three children, Zachary R. Millward and his wife Katherine L., of York, Sarah E. Millward, of Latrobe, and Nathaniel G. Millward and his wife Tiffany, of Freedom; nine grandchildren, Mekenzie, Lincoln, Kylie, Austin, Landon, Tanner, Kaden, Aliana and Owen; and her two dogs, Sweetie and Grizzly. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice and Dr. Howard Bursch for their excellent care and compassion. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be at Alto-Reste Park, Altoona. Arrangements are being handled by JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 13, 2020.