Linda Frances Duda, 72, of Langhorne, Pa., went home to heaven to be with the Lord Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Born in DuBois, Pa., she was the youngest daughter of Alfred and Victoria Fustine, who preceded her in death, along with brother, Ronald Fustine. Linda was raised in Ridgway, Pa., and graduated from Ridgway High School. A home economics major, Linda graduated with honors from Indiana State University and married John (Jay) Duda Feb. 1, 1969. Jay and Linda resided in Yardley, Pa., for almost 50 years, where they raised their sons, Christopher and Craig, and formed many long-lasting friendships. Linda originally taught home economics, but later joined and became vice-president of marketing for Media Management Services (MMS) for more than 20 years, where she met many beautiful friends. Linda was most well known for her intense, committed love for her family and dear friends, her strong faith, her love of anything Disney and her exceptionally generous heart. She was humorous and joyful and kept everyone laughing with her quick wit and outgoing nature. Her hobbies included reading, gardening, organizing, decorating and daily chats on the phone with her sister. She is survived by her husband, John (Jay) Duda; her son, Chris Duda, his wife, Jennifer, and their children, Brooke, Nathan, and Cameron; her son, Craig Duda, his wife, Dee, and their children, Charlie and Elliot; her sister, Carole Fustine Krise; and her brothers, Mark and Guy Fustine. Her grandchildren were the loves of her life and gave her so much joy.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at St. Ignatius of Antioch Church, 999 Reading Ave., Yardley, PA, where friends may call from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Linda's name to the , act.alz.org.
