Linda G. Kreuter-Shott, 74, of Ruffsdale, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born May 5, 1945, in Mendon, the daughter of the late Harrison and Gwendolyn Errett Albright. Linda was a 1963 graduate of South Huntingdon High School and Westmoreland County Community College. She was formerly employed by Westmoreland Manor as a nursing supervisor. She held membership at the Old Stanton Lutheran Church and attended Barren Run Methodist Church, where she was active in the women's group and various other organizations. She was a member of the Smithton Library Book Club, 50 year member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a Democratic Committee member. She loved gardening flowers and her dogs and kitties. Surviving is her husband, Joseph Shott; children, Elizabeth Myers (David) and Jerimiah Kreuter (Bonnie), of Ruffsdale; grandchildren, Megan R. and Mitchell W. Myers; and step-grandchildren, David W. Myers Jr., Danielle R. Myers and Josie Kieta. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her first husband, William L. Kreuter.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from noon to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday with Pastor Leona Logan officiating. Interment will follow in the Barren Run Cemetery.

Please visit Linda's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com. to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 26 to June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary