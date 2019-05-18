Services Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe 1500 Ligonier St Latrobe , PA 15650 (724) 537-5575 Resources More Obituaries for Linda Tidwell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Linda G. Tidwell

1945 - 01 Obituary Condolences Flowers Linda Gail Tidwell passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, and sweet angelical angels carried her to heaven to be with our loving Lord, and to be reunited with her dear husband, Warren Edmiston and her sweet mother, Mary Maxine Tidwell. The angels welcomed her home as she was in the tender care of her daughter, Lisa Renae Tidwell at Elizabeth Seton Memory Care. Linda Gail was born Jan. 23, 1945, in Bossier City, La., the daughter of the late Timothy Jacob and Mary Maxine (Graham) Tidwell, aka Mamaw. Linda was preceded in death by her loving husband, Warren Edminston. Linda is survived by her brothers, Wayne Tidwell, (Vicki), Gerald Tidwell (Cel), and Don Tidwell (Conny); daughters, Donna Tidwell-Guiher (Tom) and Lisa Tidwell (Robbie); stepchildren, Todd Edmiston (Jen) and Brian Edmiston (Jodie); grandchildren, Dakota, Hunter and Mackenzie Edmiston, Hope Downing, Danyelle Bartchy, and Grahm Lyon; nieces, Carolyn Tidwell, Ginnette Trujillo, Angela Terry, Julie Pebbler, Julia Tidwell, and Leslie Nichols; and dear to her heart, Britaney Thomas and Ashley Sanner. In her early 20s, Linda moved to the area. Linda wasted no time in pursuing a better life for herself and her daughters by going back to college and receiving honors in both real estate and business degrees while working full time at Westinghouse as a dispatcher on the midnight shift. When Linda entered the real estate market in the late 1970s, interest rates were in the double digits. She overcame the downward market and worked hard to establish herself as a successful real estate agent. Linda received highest salesperson award over 40 times. So many awards and not enough room on the wall, but she held them all dearly to her heart. In the early 1990s, she was blessed to open her own real estate company, Tidwell Realty, which is located on Route 119 in South Greensburg. Linda's unique Team concept was pivotal in making herself and the entire Tidwell Team a local landmark. Serving Westmoreland and surrounding counties, Linda and The Tidwell Team have helped thousands of homeowners in making dreams come true. Lisa Tidwell and The Tidwell Team will carry on her real estate legacy. She was devoted to everyone around her, including her employees, family, and friends. Linda enjoyed the Laurel Highlands, whether it be kayaking down the Ohiopyle, skiing the highest mountains, or biking down the endless trails. Linda also enjoyed traveling abroad as she visited several countries to enjoy skiing and scuba diving. Linda also enjoyed sailing and scuba diving in the beautiful Caribbean. Spending time at the family home on the Allegheny River created many unforgettable memories. She was a member of the Westmoreland Ski club for over 40 years, where members became her very best friends through the years. Linda Tidwell was a special, one of a kind woman, who brought joy into all of our hearts. Linda will be missed so very much in our hearts and minds forever.

Friends will be received from noon until 4 and 5 until 8 p.m. Sunday in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Unity Chapel, 130 Chapel Lane, Latrobe, with her Church of Christ family pastor, Nickolas Rice, of Greensburg Church of Christ, officiating. Everyone please go directly to Unity Chapel. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery.

Linda's family suggests memorial donations be made to Elizabeth Seton Hill Memory Care, 129 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. To post an online condolence, please visit www. hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 18 to May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries