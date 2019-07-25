Linda Howard, 66, of Stahlstown, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at home, surrounded by loved ones. She was born Aug. 3, 1952, in Stahlstown, the daughter of the late Jay and Thelma Taylor Harman. Linda retired after 18 years as a cook at Redstone Highlands. She was an auxiliary member of the Kecksburg Club and Donegal American Legion Post 941. Linda is survived by daughters, Angela Howard, of Stahlstown, and Christine (Mike) Hofecker, of Ligonier; granddaughters, Jynell Howard and Cassandra Hofecker; sister, Barb (Bill) McKelveen; and brother, Raymond Harman. "Nina" as she was affectionately known, is also survived by special friends, Cody, Garrett and Brooklyn Mott, as well as Madison Miller and numerous nieces and nephews. Her kind heart will be with us always.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Linda's funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 25, 2019