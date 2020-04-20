|
Linda Irene (Malnofsky) Starry, 66, of Derry, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at her home. She was also affectionately known as Bing and Aunt Lala. She was born April 10, 1954, at Fort McClellan, Ala., a daughter of the late Robert and Sophie (Steiner) Malnofsky. Linda most recently worked for Greensburg Care Center as a nurse. She lived for spending time with her grandchildren and was an above and beyond presence in their lives. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Bruce Malnofsky. Linda is survived by her daughter, Jennifer R. McDowell and fiance, Erik Barnhart, of Derry Township; two brothers, Robert Malnofsky and wife, Karen, of Robinson, and Michael Malnofsky and wife, Sue, of Bolivar; one sister, Sandra Uncapher and husband, James, of Blairsville; two grandchildren, Mykaela Starry and Matthew McDowell; admired former son-in-law and friend, Lawrence McDowell, of Derry; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family has entrusted the MATTHEW X. MERLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, Pa., 724-694-8331, with the funeral arrangements. A funeral service will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, 386 PA-217, Latrobe, PA 15650. Online condolences may be made at merlinfuneralhome.com.