Linda J. (Brothers) Bush, 68, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Bush was born June 11, 1950, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Charles and Grace Barber Brothers. She was a member of Buchanan Church of God. Linda was a 1968 graduate of Southmoreland High School and graduated summa cum laude from California University of Pennsylvania with degrees in elementary education and early childhood development. She had been employed by the Mt. Pleasant Area School District, where she enjoyed her teaching career and was a recipient of the Teacher of the Year Award. Linda's most enjoyable times in life were loving and caring for her family, especially her beloved grandchildren, and teaching Sunday school. She is survived by her loving family: her husband of 47 years, Joseph Bush; her daughters, Jodi Seftchick and her husband Stephen, of Upper St. Clair, Jennifer Manglos, of Mt. Pleasant, and Carin Scherer and her husband Ryan, of Acme; and by her adoring grandchildren, Josilyn, Jillian and Parker Seftchick and Brendan and Brody Scherer. Linda is also survived by her sister, Midge Borza, of Venice Beach, Fla. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Ryle Grace Scherer, in 2004, and by her sisters, Maxine Morris in 2005 and Virginia Pisula in 2009. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Gill and the oncology staff at the Arnold Palmer Center, Norwin, and to the Excela Home nurses and hospice staff.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. in the funeral home immediately following visitation with the Rev.Timothy Beatty officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be made to Mt. Pleasant Public Library, 120 S. Church St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666; or Buchanan Church of God, 836 Buchanan Road, White, PA 15490.