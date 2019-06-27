|
|
Linda J. Geiger, 73, of North Huntingdon, died Monday, June 24, 2019, in the Greensburg Care Center. She was born June 6, 1946, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Frank Clifford Geiger II and Jennie Aurigema Geiger. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed by the U.S. Steel Corp. She is survived by a sister, Nancy Geiger, of Level Green.
At Ms. Geiger's request, there will be no services or obituary. She will be laid to rest at Grandview Cemetery in North Versailles. The J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL of Ligonier is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 27, 2019